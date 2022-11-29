When will Deshaun Watson make home debut for Cleveland Browns?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson makes his first start since being traded to the Cleveland Browns this Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The week 13 showdown takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston in what will certainly be a hostile environment for Watson in his first game as a starting quarterback since January 2021.

Another question Browns fans would like answered is when will Watson make his first start at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of the home fans? The next scheduled home game for the Browns takes place in week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. With two weeks until kickoff, the NFL has still not announced a date and time for the AFC North showdown.

Week 15 of the NFL schedule marks the first weekend where games will take place on Saturday since the college football regular season is over. The NFL designated five matchups as candidates to fill the three time slots on Saturday December 17. The Browns and Ravens game is one of those matchups. The other four games are the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints and New York Giants at Washington Commanders.

Four of the five games are division battles headlines by a first place showdown in the AFC east between the Dolphins and Bills.

Now hearing that the NFL may wait until the last day by rule, next Monday, to set the Week 15 schedule for Saturday and Sunday. Bad wording in the original tweet; please dunk on me.



There are three Saturday games in Week 15 (presumably 1, 430, 8) and two in Week 18. https://t.co/7Ke4RVug1e — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 29, 2022

You would think the NFL would have made a decision by now. Perhaps the league is treating this like their flex scheduling rule where the league can flex a matchup to a different start time but must do so by no later than 13 days before the scheduled matchup date. That would mean a decision won’t be announced until December 5. The flex scheduling is best used to create ideal matchups for the league’s Sunday night football primetime slot. The league has already flex one game to Sunday night back in week eleven, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers. Does that mean one the five games listed above will be a primetime matchup on December 18? Not necessarily in regards to the Browns and Ravens game or any of the five games.

If the Browns and Ravens get a primetime kickoff, it would take place on Saturday December 17 at 8pm. Once again, that’s not a guarantee as of the writing of this article.

The Browns are familiar with a late season game not being announced until late in the season. Last year the Browns week 15 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders was finally scheduled to be played on Saturday December 18, 2021. The game was moved back to Monday December 20, 2021 due to a major outbreak of Covid-19 within the Browns locker room. Cleveland lost the game 16-14 on a last second game winning field goal by the Raiders Daniel Carlson. The league didn’t announce the date and time of that game until November 23, 2021.

One year later, the Browns are in the same boat again waiting for a date and time of a home game. Looks like Browns fans who want to see the home debut of Watson will have to wait a little longer to find out when it takes place.

