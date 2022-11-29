Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 22-year-old female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in very critical condition following a single-car rollover accident at West 50th and Storer Avenue Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm.

Cleveland Police had Storer Avenue closed for several hours while they investigate the accident.

