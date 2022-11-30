1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon.

According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the school on foot and remains on the loose.

Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife.

Akron police are involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

