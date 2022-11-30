Northeast Ohio weather: Winds finally back off overnight; lake snow develops through the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front moved through our area early this morning, and it really did a number on our temperatures!

At 1:51 a.m., it was in the mid 50s, but by early this afternoon, we’d dropped into the 30s.

We are wrapping up the afternoon below freezing. Temperatures have fallen 25° since the cold front passed through the Cleveland area around 7:30am. This strong cold front has also been responsible for wind gusts 50-60+ MPH across Northeast Ohio. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/X6pI0mKAXP — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) November 30, 2022

Eventually, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s by morning.

Wind speeds will remain high through the night, but they won’t be as extreme as they were earlier in the day.

Check out today’s highest wind gusts below.

Expect sustained winds tonight from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 35 to 40 mph.

The combination of much colder air and strong winds will make it feel as if it’s in the teens tonight and tomorrow morning!

As cold air continues to spill into our area, lake effect snow showers will develop through the evening.

These will fall mainly downwind of the lake and out east, into the Primary Snow Belt.

Where the lake effect bands set up, we’re looking at a trace to a quick coating of snowfall.

Where bands are more persistent, especially in the Lake and Ashtabula counties, one to three inches of snowfall is possible.

The winds will finally die down by Thursday morning, but the snow showers will linger through at least midday in the Primary Snow Belt.

Thursday won’t bring us any warm-up!

High temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 30s, and with the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 20s all day.

