22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland woman has died from her injuries after a car crash on the city’s West side earlier this week.

According to Cleveland police, the woman lost control of her Acura at W. 50th Street and Storer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Officers said she was speeding westbound on Storer Avenue when she traveled off the right side of the road east of W. 50th Street, continued across W. 50th Street and struck a tree.

The impact split the Acura into two sections and the driver was ejected.

EMS transported the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Olga Colon.

