2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$500K bond set for driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and aggravated vehicular homicide.

One of Firefighter Tetrick’s three daughters was in court and requested a $1 million bond; however, the judge set the bond at $500,000.

Leander Bissell
Leander Bissell(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the Bratenahl police report, Bissell was drunk when he hit Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Bissell is set to return to court on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Michael Freshwater (Source: Fairview Park police)
1 year in prison for Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation
Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
Fairview Park man sentenced
Fairview Park man sentenced