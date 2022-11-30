Akron suspect steals credit cards from elderly shopper to use at several stores, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron suspect steals credit cards from elderly shopper, uses them at several stores, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing credit cards from an elderly shopper and using them at several stores is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police reported on Nov. 29 that the suspect stole the credit cards at Acme Fresh Market at 1835 W. Market St., then used them in Fairlawn and Montrose stores.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Police said the suspect may be driving this Mazda SUV:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this felony theft, call Akron Police Det. C. Hill, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-138075 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

