Apartment tenants left without heat for weeks

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people living in an apartment building in Cleveland Heights have gone weeks without heat, with temperatures outside sometimes dipping into the low 20′s.

It’s gotten so bad, it’s driven many tenants out, and they reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“I’m layered in like my flannel, a hoodie, like two layers of socks, gloves, and I can see my breath in the kitchen with the heater on,” said a tenant that didn’t want to go on camera.

It’s what dozens of people living in the Heights Apartments on Overlook have been dealing with for weeks.

No heat and it all started with a carbon monoxide issue on November 9th.

According to the city, inspectors determined the boiler had to be replaced.

However, weeks went by without a fix, leaving tenants miserable.

“I haven’t been able to do a lot of my homework,” said another tenant who didn’t want to go on camera. “I suffer from arthritis within my hands and I haven’t been able to leave my bedroom because it’s so cold. I think the coldest my apartment has been is 40 degrees.”

So we called the city to get some answers and they’re more than familiar with the situation.

In fact, they gave the landlord a citation on November 14 for failing to supply heat and failing to have a working boiler.

Cleveland Heights says the landlord appealed the citation and requested an extension, but it was denied.

We tried to speak to him ourselves, but didn’t have any luck with the numbers provided online and on the sign in front of his building.

According to his citation, he’s due in court December 6th. Tenants are hoping he’ll be held accountable for leaving them in the cold.

19 News did see some maintenance crews working on replacing the boiler Tuesday.

Maintenance workers said it should be up and running within a week.

