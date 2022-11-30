Cleveland firefighters battle gas station fire on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a gas station fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. at East 131st and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

