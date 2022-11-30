Cleveland firefighters battle gas station fire on city’s East side
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a gas station fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire started just after 6 a.m. at East 131st and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
At this time, there are no reported injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
