Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds

Cleveland Heights shell station wind damage
Cleveland Heights shell station wind damage(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain early, strong winds and sharply colder today

Store employees reported that no one was hurt in the incident, and no cars were damaged.

