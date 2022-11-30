Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain early, strong winds and sharply colder today

Store employees reported that no one was hurt in the incident, and no cars were damaged.

