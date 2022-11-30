Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who officers said may be with other juveniles in stolen Kia’s.
Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29.
According to the police report, Ava was last seen sitting on her porch on Walton Avenue with a friend.
The police report also states the 13-year-old girl might be with another teenager in a stolen white Kia.
