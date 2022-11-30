Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old girl who officers said may be with other juveniles in stolen Kia’s.

Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29.

Ava Conomy ((Source: Cleveland police))

According to the police report, Ava was last seen sitting on her porch on Walton Avenue with a friend.

The police report also states the 13-year-old girl might be with another teenager in a stolen white Kia.

