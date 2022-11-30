2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland schools set to receive another $2.4 million in security funding

By Jim Nelson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly $60 million has been awarded to more than 700 schools across Ohio to boost school safety and security.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the third wave of grants on Monday.

“We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” said DeWine. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students.”

In the latest round of funding, 24 CMSD schools will receive $100,000 each for a total of $2.4 million.

Cleveland schools have been awarded $4 million combined as part of the program.

Max S. Hayes High School is one of the schools on the list of grant recipients.

19 News spoke with a student, who we’re only identifying by her first name, Margaret.

“It’s a good school but we need more security and I think it’s a good idea,” the 9th grader said. “I feel like it will boost [security] and help us and make me feel more secure.”

Schools can use the money however they like, but the governor’s office has specifically pointed to physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.

It’s unclear if CMSD has made any decisions about how they’ll use the money.

To view the complete list of schools included in the K-12 School Safety Grant program-12 School Safety Grant Program, click below:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

