2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

IN CUSTODY: Cleveland man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend, burying body in Pennsylvania

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers confirm Anthony Kennedy, the Cleveland man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania, was taking into custody in Allegheny County, PA Wednesday afternoon.

Adrianna Taylor, 23, was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13.

Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Na’kia Crawford/Adarus Black
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
anthony kennedy arrested
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
Decomposing body found in basement of Cleveland Heights home