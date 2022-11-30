2 Strong 4 Bullies
Decomposing body found in basement of Cleveland Heights home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeowner found a decomposing body in the basement of his home Tuesday morning, according to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas.

Thomas said the owner recently purchased the property in the 2700 block of Noble Road.

The homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body.

According to Thomas, the victim’s identity is not yet known.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the victim’s name and cause of death.

