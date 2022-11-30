2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters on scene of library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue.

This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is scheduled to re-open later this year.

Lorain Avenue is closed for several blocks.

Cleveland Public Power crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

