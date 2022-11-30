FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain early, strong winds, and sharply colder today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through early this morning. The rain will end west to east. A much colder air mass is building in. Temperatures will continue to fall. We will be in the 30s this afternoon with still a slow drop in temperature into the evening. A west wind could gust over 45 mph at times. The air will be cold enough for some lake effect snow to set up east of Cleveland. Trace to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast. The best chance of seeing a little accumulation will be in northern Ashtabula County. It’ll remain quite windy tonight as well with gusts over 40 mph at times out of the west. A chilly day tomorrow with some clouds in the morning. We eventually turn sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A very changeable pattern continues with the air mass warming again Friday Afternoon temperatures back above 50 degrees just like that.

