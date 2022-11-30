2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain early, strong winds, and sharply colder today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through early this morning. The rain will end west to east. A much colder air mass is building in. Temperatures will continue to fall. We will be in the 30s this afternoon with still a slow drop in temperature into the evening. A west wind could gust over 45 mph at times. The air will be cold enough for some lake effect snow to set up east of Cleveland. Trace to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast. The best chance of seeing a little accumulation will be in northern Ashtabula County. It’ll remain quite windy tonight as well with gusts over 40 mph at times out of the west. A chilly day tomorrow with some clouds in the morning. We eventually turn sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A very changeable pattern continues with the air mass warming again Friday Afternoon temperatures back above 50 degrees just like that.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 29, 2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives overnight
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 29, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 29, 2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives overnight
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds tonight and tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds tonight and tomorrow