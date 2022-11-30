Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises.

19 News first reported on Pink Energy in late September when the Attorney General’s office had received about 120 complaints from consumers across the state that included deceptive business practices.

In the 2 months since our report, 400 more consumers have filed complaints that now include the failure of Pink Energy, which has subsequently folded operations and declared bankruptcy, to respond to customer concerns.

The lawsuit filed by the Attorney General in Cuyahoga County is scheduled for an initial hearing on December 19th.

As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, documents show that the CEO of Power Home Solar, Jayson Waller, was leasing at $3,300 a month, 2021 Porsche, valued at $219,000, and charging the expense to the company.

Two other executives of the company were also charging luxury vehicles, valued at a total of 2,800 a month, to a company credit card.

The financial statements also show that Waller collected about a million dollars in salary and charged about $700,000 in expenses to the company over the past year.

Family members of Waller, 6 in total, were employed at Pink Energy, and they made a total of $700,000 over the course of the last year.

This money was being spent as customer complaints rose across Ohio and in multiple states where Power Home Solar conducted business.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.