Kevin Stefanski: ‘Certain things we’ll do differently” with Deshaun Watson at QB

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday it’s “wait and see” as to how much of an impact Deshaun Watson can have on the Browns offense.

Watson’s 11-game suspension has ended so he’ll make his Browns debut Sunday in Houston against his former team, the Texans.

“We’re excited that Deshaun is able to play for us, having him on the field will bring an element to our offense that is different,” Stefanski said.

