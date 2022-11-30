2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski: ‘Certain things we’ll do differently” with Deshaun Watson at QB

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday it’s “wait and see” as to how much of an impact Deshaun Watson can have on the Browns offense.

Watson’s 11-game suspension has ended so he’ll make his Browns debut Sunday in Houston against his former team, the Texans.

“We’re excited that Deshaun is able to play for us, having him on the field will bring an element to our offense that is different,” Stefanski said.

Start your Sunday with Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

Kickoff is at 1 pm, also on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 right after the game for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

