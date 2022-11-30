2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain Police seize guns, drugs, make multiple arrests in enforcement detail

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A focused enforcement detail concentrated on weapons offenses, illegal narcotics, and liquor violations led to several guns seized and multiple arrests made, Lorain Police confirmed.

The Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the ATV conducted the detail on Nov. 11.

Officers seized three handguns and arrested multiple people for drug offenses and outstanding warrants, according to police.

One traffic stop resulted in 13 grams of crack cocaine being seized, according to police.

Police said one liquor establishment was also cited after Ohio Investigative Unit agents found multiple violations during an inspection.

If you suspect weapons, narcotics, or liquor violations, call Lorain Police at 440-204-2108 to report it.

Click here to use Tip 411 to send anonymous complaints.

