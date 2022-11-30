Man pleads guilty to robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to multiple counts.

According to North Olmsted police, Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at Dover Center Road around 8 a.m. March 21 and ordered people to get on the ground.

When officers arrived on scene, they said Hullum fled on foot, dropping a bag of cash on the sidewalk.

Police said Hullum encountered a North Olmsted police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

“One of our cars was hit by gunfire, it took a round to the hood of the car and the drivers side window was shattered,” said North Olmsted Detective Sergeant Dan Barrett, “Our officer jumped out of the car and returned fire once he started taking fire from the suspect.”

The officer returned fire as Hullum entered a car in that area and traveled north on Dover Center Road, police said.

Several minutes later the car stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle, police said.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and released, but police were relieved that no one else was hurt.

“The guy had no regard for safety, for anyone, he’s firing on officers so that tells you his mental state, he could care less,” Detective Sergeant Barrett said.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher will sentence Hullum on Dec. 5.

