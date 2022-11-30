2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State Buckeyes drop in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Scarlet and Gray 5th, playoff birth still possible
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no surprise the Ohio State Buckeyes would drop out of the top four when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. The only question that needed answer was how far would the drop be?

Head coach Ryan Day and the scarlet and gray drop just three spots from two to five following Saturday’s 45-23 home loss to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

It’s the base case scenario for the Buckeyes with the final rankings release coming up on December 4. Ohio State at five all but ends any chance of any other team outside of the current top five jumping into the top four when the final rankings are announced. Alabama and Tennessee had a chance if either SEC team finished ahead of the Buckeyes in the current rankings.

The top four teams in new rankings start with Georgia remaining at number one. Michigan moves up from three to two. TCU moves up from four to three. USC moves up from six to four.

Ohio State will have keen interest in the PAC-12 and Big-12 championship games Friday and Saturday respectively. If USC loses to Utah Friday night in the PAC-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, or TCU loses to Kansas State Saturday in the Big-12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Buckeyes can sneak their way back into the playoff.

If Ohio State does not get into the College Football Playoff, possible bowl games are the Rose Bowl against either Washington or Utah or the Orange Bowl against either Tennessee, or Clemson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal...
United States Advances to World Cup Round of 16
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State Buckeyes Receive National, Conference Honors
Deshaun Watson returns to practice in Berea
When will Deshaun Watson make home debut for Cleveland Browns?
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room...
Cleveland Guardians finalist for Organization of Year award