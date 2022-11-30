Ohio State Buckeyes drop in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no surprise the Ohio State Buckeyes would drop out of the top four when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. The only question that needed answer was how far would the drop be?

Head coach Ryan Day and the scarlet and gray drop just three spots from two to five following Saturday’s 45-23 home loss to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 26.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gXfmQvXLOT — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 30, 2022

It’s the base case scenario for the Buckeyes with the final rankings release coming up on December 4. Ohio State at five all but ends any chance of any other team outside of the current top five jumping into the top four when the final rankings are announced. Alabama and Tennessee had a chance if either SEC team finished ahead of the Buckeyes in the current rankings.

The top four teams in new rankings start with Georgia remaining at number one. Michigan moves up from three to two. TCU moves up from four to three. USC moves up from six to four.

Ohio State will have keen interest in the PAC-12 and Big-12 championship games Friday and Saturday respectively. If USC loses to Utah Friday night in the PAC-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, or TCU loses to Kansas State Saturday in the Big-12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Buckeyes can sneak their way back into the playoff.

If Ohio State does not get into the College Football Playoff, possible bowl games are the Rose Bowl against either Washington or Utah or the Orange Bowl against either Tennessee, or Clemson.

