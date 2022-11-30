Parma American Legion post utilizes charitable gaming

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred veteran and fraternal organizations are benefiting from charitable gaming to help support the posts and raise more money for local charities, including American Legion post 572 in Parma.

The Parma post of the American Legion was recently granted a license by the Ohio Attorney General to operate electronic instant bingo machines (E-bingo).

According to a release from the post, the E-Bingo machines provide a source of low-stakes, low-risk entertainment for members of veteran’s clubs and fraternal organizations while raising much needed dollars for local charities.

At least 25% of the revenue that charitable gaming raises for each post goes to other charities in their local communities including youth programs, emergency shelters, fire departments and senior centers.

“E-Bingo is a new source of fundraising for our organization, and we have already exceeded our expectations to provide community assistance,” American Legion 572 Finance Officer Bill Makowski said. “These machines are simply a modern form of the pop open tabs and paper bingo our patrons have been playing for years. It’s more attractive, engaging, entertaining, and when people play, we all win.”

The Parma American Legion reported donating more than $35,000 annually to veterans charities, homeless shelters, food pantries and local schools.

The post teamed with Arrow International Inc., an Ohio-based manufacturer and distributor of charitable and social gaming products, to supply and install the new machines.

“Arrow has raised the standard for charitable gaming in Ohio because of our deep-rooted commitment to the hundreds of charitable organizations across the state that engage in charitable gaming. Our company was founded by a WWII Veteran and for over 50 years Arrow has supported the work of veterans and other charitable organizations by providing tools for their successful fundraising efforts,” Arrow COO John Gallagher III said. “By modernizing paper pull tabs, we’re opening up new opportunities for fundraising, attracting younger audiences and creating a more stable funding source to support veteran and other charitable and community programs.”

Only 2% of gaming wagers in the state each year are accounted to charitable gaming.

Arrow said their charitable gaming products raise an average of $70M each year in Ohio to support local veterans, fraternal, charitable and social organizations, which fund many vital community programs and services.

Globally, Arrow said their products raise more than $1.5 billion dollars in charitable funds annually.

Ohio is the eighth state to adopt electronic bingo as a fundraising tool for charitable organizations. To learn more about electronic instant bingo and charitable gaming, visit www.arrowinternational.com.

