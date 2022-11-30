2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Fairview Park man will be sentenced Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after being convicted of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging for damaging two Fairview Park businesses.

On June 12, Michael Freshwater spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre.

Michael Freshwater
Michael Freshwater((Source: Fairview Park police))

And, on July 1, Freshwater spray painted a racist message at an advocacy center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies on Lorain Road. Police said Freshwater also threw a brick through their window.

Fairview Park police said investigators obtained a search warrant for Freshwater’s house and took him into custody just before 6 p.m. on July 1.

According to police, Freshwater was in violation of a Temporary Protection order at the time the search warrant was executed.

Police also said Freshwater has an extensive criminal history with them; including, arrests for obstructing official business, theft, disorderly conduct, felonious assault, endangering children, domestic violence and vandalism.

“There is no place in our society for hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community. We will always defend those who endure ethnic intimidation, and this type of despicable behavior will not be tolerated,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

