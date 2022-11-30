2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby police search for man missing since 2021

Sean Luberger, missing since 2021
Sean Luberger, missing since 2021(Source: Willoughby Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are currently investigating a missing person case from 2021, according to the department.

Police said Sean Luberger was reported missing on July 3, 2021.

They said he was in the Massillon and Akron area prior to being reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding Luberger is asked to contact the Willoughby Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

