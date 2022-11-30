Willoughby police search for man missing since 2021

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are currently investigating a missing person case from 2021, according to the department.

Police said Sean Luberger was reported missing on July 3, 2021.

They said he was in the Massillon and Akron area prior to being reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding Luberger is asked to contact the Willoughby Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.