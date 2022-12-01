3 Perry residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to a United States Department of Justice press release, a Perry, Ohio man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, a chemical irritant, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Swoope, 28, of Perry, Ohio is charged in a criminal complaint in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both felonies, and related misdemeanor offenses.

A man and woman who were with him at the Capitol also were charged with misdemeanor offenses: Saul Llamas 29, and Jordan Siemers, 25, also of Perry. All three defendants were arrested yesterday and are to make their initial appearances today in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Swoope, Llamas, and Siemers illegally entered the Capitol grounds. They went into the Capitol at approximately 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. Swoope went inside the Senate Spouses’ Lounge, where he joined others in a mob in chanting, “Who’s House? Our House.” The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside.

Swoope subsequently joined rioters outside the North Door of the Capitol, where a crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area. Law enforcement officers were forced to fall back into the Capitol Building. Swoope then sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and in the direction of officers. The irritant wafted in the direction of a Capitol Police sergeant, leading to coughing and watering of eyes.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Cleveland Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Swoope as #486 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

