3 thieves steal more than a dozen coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Akron


By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two men and one woman stole more than a dozen coats from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

The theft happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the store located in the 400 block of Howe Ave.

The store manager told police, the suspects entered the store, grabbed an armful of coats and ran out without paying.

They then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

