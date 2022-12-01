2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to the press at the White...
Biden, Macron talk about issues during White House meeting
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Prince William and his wife Kate are in the US for the first time in eight years. (CNN, POOL)
William, Kate in Boston amid 'race row' at home
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments