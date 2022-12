CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Slavic Village Thursday morning.

House fire on Orey Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

Crews were called out to the home in the 5500 block of Orey Ave. around 8 a.m.

#ClevelandFirefighters are working at a HOUSE FIRE E. 57/ Orey avenue. Searching for victims and fighting flames. Battalion 2. pic.twitter.com/uN3bGdW206 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) December 1, 2022

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said heavy fire was showing from the rear of the home.

