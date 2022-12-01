2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods

Cleveland Heights speed changes graphic
Cleveland Heights speed changes graphic(Source: City of Cleveland Heights)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour.

The street sections that will be affected by this change are:

  • Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry Road to South Taylor Road
  • Lee Road in its entirety
  • Noble Road, north of Monticello Boulevard
  • North Taylor Road, north of Monticello Boulevard
  • South Taylor Road between Fairmount Boulevard and Euclid Heights Boulevard

Cleveland Heights said they follow Vision Zero, a strategy for eliminating all fatalities and severe injuries from traffic accidents while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

They noted that reducing speed limits in residential neighborhoods is an essential part of this effort.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished
A big tree fell on it years ago. Now it just sits there as an eyesore
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished