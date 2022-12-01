Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour.

The street sections that will be affected by this change are:

Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry Road to South Taylor Road

Lee Road in its entirety

Noble Road, north of Monticello Boulevard

North Taylor Road, north of Monticello Boulevard

South Taylor Road between Fairmount Boulevard and Euclid Heights Boulevard

Cleveland Heights said they follow Vision Zero, a strategy for eliminating all fatalities and severe injuries from traffic accidents while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

They noted that reducing speed limits in residential neighborhoods is an essential part of this effort.

