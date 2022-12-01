2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police identify suspect of damage to Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium

Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium(Aerial Agents/Cleveland Browns)
By Rachel Vadaj and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have identified the suspect in the investigation on the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, the Browns said.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, 21.

The Browns called the damage “superficial” at the time of the incident, the majority of which has been repaired.

A Browns spokesperson shared the following statement on the damage at the time of the incident:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

