Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned house on Cleveland’s East Side was destroyed by a fallen tree years ago, and residents are fed up looking at the dangerous eyesore.

The house, or what’s left of it rather, is on East 176th Street.

After high winds caused the tree to fall on the house, the house continued to fall apart.

Residents are demanding city council to finally tear what’s standing down.

Phillip Luce said this rotting house isn’t just hard to look at, it reeks, and poses numerous safety risks.

Luce said his councilman has been there, but still wonders why it has yet to be demolished.

Councilman Mike Mike Polensek said he has called the city’s building and housing department to address the issue.

Polensek said somehow, the owner keeps getting permits to renovate the house, but that nothing gets done.

“I think it’s outrageous. I’m very angry about this property, very angry about it. I’ve got good neighbors over there and we’re fed up about this property. Why isn’t the system working on behalf of the taxpayers?” Polensek stated.

A big tree fell on it years ago. Now it just sits there as an eyesore (WOIO)

