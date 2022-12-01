2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lockdown lifted at Cuyahoga Falls High School after student receives online threat

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department said Cuyahoga Falls High School went on lockdown Thursday due an online theat.

According to the department, a student received a threat over social media from an unknown person who threatened to come to the school, prompting a lockdown.

The school district said the lockdown had been lifted as of 10:50 a.m.

Police said officers moved students to a secure location, and school families will have an option to arrange early pick-up.

Reports of an active shooter at the school are false, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

