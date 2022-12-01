Deshaun Watson to speak ahead of first game back with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster on Monday, and is schedule to speak today ahead of his first game back.

Watson, who hasn’t hit the field since Jan. 3, 2021, will suit up on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans, his former team.

It will be 700 days since he played his last down.

The NFL in August suspended Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March prior to receiving a $230 million contract extension, after being found in violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In preparation for Watson’s return the Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived QB Joshua Dobbs

Signed tackle Myron Cunningham to the practice squad

Placed T will Holden on practice squad/injured

Released wide receiver Chester Rodgers from the practice squad



Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.