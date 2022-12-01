2 Strong 4 Bullies
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water.

Cleveland Public Power responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the driver was released.

