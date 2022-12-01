Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water.
Cleveland Public Power responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported, and the driver was released.
