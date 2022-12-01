2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents help to catch speeders.

Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit.

According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain driveways, it could “greatly enhance their effectiveness.”

Councilman Lipian added he has already volunteered his own driveway.

