FIRST ALERT: High winds Friday night and Saturday as another strong cold front tracks through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chilly day ahead. Mostly cloudy this morning will give way to more sun this afternoon. It’ll take longer for the lake effect clouds to clear out east of Cleveland. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Still a bit blustery this morning, but not as brisk this afternoon. We activated an ALERT Friday night and Saturday for the potential of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts associated with another powerful cold front rolling through Saturday morning. The air mass warms tomorrow. Increasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures at least around 50 degrees. Temperatures continue to rise Friday evening. It’ll turn very windy in advance of the front. A strong south wind Friday night could gust over 45 mph at times. Showers develop from west to east. Scattered showers Saturday morning. Temperatures will crash into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. A strong west wind could gust over 45 mph at times. Power loss could happen with these winds. Sunday will be a calmer day.

