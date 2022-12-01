2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunman who killed 38-year-old man in Akron home on the loose, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who killed a 38-year-old man in an Akron home is on the loose, police said, and detectives need help finding them.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man was killed inside a residence in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30.

Officers responded to the call for the shooting at approximately 7:08 p.m., according to Miller.

Miller said officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld until he is identified and his family has been notified.

The investigation is still in its early stages, Miller said, and what led up to the shooting it is unknown at this time.

“Detectives are working diligently to gather additional information to help identify the suspect or suspects responsible for this senseless tragedy,” Miller stated.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said no further information is available at this point in the investigation.

If you have any information on this homicide, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also send your tips to Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-143794) with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

