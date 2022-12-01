2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Local groups preparing for potential increase in sports gambling addiction

FILE - People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., March...
FILE - People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., March 19, 2021. Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league's present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)(Wayne Parry | AP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State of Ohio will legally allow sports gambling on January 1st at midnight. The full legalization will open many people to sports gambling on their phones at all times of the day, which could open many people to gambling addiction.

Nabil Pervaiz with Recovery Resources says that they will be prepared for the potential increase in gambling addicts, should increases take place.

A lot of the efforts for many groups relies in prevention and understanding. “Pause Before You Play” is an initiative that looks to encourage people to not be impulsive with their gambling, to not chase losses, and to only bet what you can afford.

Many organizations are ready to help people living with gambling addiction:

- Problem Gambling Network of Ohio

- Change the game Ohio

- Recovery Resources

- Before You Bet

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

Sports gambling
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
Anthony Kennedy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania, surrenders to police
(Source: WOIO)
Decomposing body found in basement of Cleveland Heights home