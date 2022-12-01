Local groups preparing for potential increase in sports gambling addiction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State of Ohio will legally allow sports gambling on January 1st at midnight. The full legalization will open many people to sports gambling on their phones at all times of the day, which could open many people to gambling addiction.

Nabil Pervaiz with Recovery Resources says that they will be prepared for the potential increase in gambling addicts, should increases take place.

A lot of the efforts for many groups relies in prevention and understanding. “Pause Before You Play” is an initiative that looks to encourage people to not be impulsive with their gambling, to not chase losses, and to only bet what you can afford.

Many organizations are ready to help people living with gambling addiction:

- Problem Gambling Network of Ohio

- Change the game Ohio

- Recovery Resources

- Before You Bet

