Lorain woman identified as body discovered near Columbiana County roadway

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LISBON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said a body found this week along a roadway has been identified as a Lorain woman.

Deputies said Christina Atkinson, 28, was found dead around 6:30 a.m. Monday near State Route 45 in Madison Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, Atkinson was the victim of a homicide. Her cause of death was not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 330-424-7255, on Facebook or their app.

