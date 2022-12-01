2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony

Swatting calls graphic.
Swatting calls graphic.(MGN/Pexels)
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intentional false reports about school shootings and other hoax emergency calls could be prosecuted as a felony under legislation passed by the Republican-led Ohio House.

The bill would create a felony offense for “swatting,” which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency that prompts a response by law enforcement. Supporters of the bill say such situations cause unnecessary panic, disruption and expense, and can end with innocent people being arrested or harmed.

The legislation would make “swatting” at least a third-degree felony. The state public defender’s office opposed the bill, arguing there’s no need, as penalties for false reporting of crimes already exist.

