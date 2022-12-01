2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma police stand-off ends after residents told to shelter in place

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A police standoff in Parma involving several agencies is over, the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System confirmed.

The incident started around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 30.

CECOMS advised residents in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenue to shelter in place, particularly in the basement or interior room of their home away from windows.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

Details of the incident have yet to be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

