Parma police stand-off ends after residents told to shelter in place

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A police standoff in Parma involving several agencies is over, the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System confirmed.

The incident started around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 30.

CECOMS advised residents in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenue to shelter in place, particularly in the basement or interior room of their home away from windows.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

Details of the incident have yet to be released at this time.

