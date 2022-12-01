2 Strong 4 Bullies
She goes by many names, so let’s just call her wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a woman with many aliases, and is wanted for punching a person and then beating them with a chair.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Bridget Cernoga also goes by the names Bridget Divencenzo, Clara Edwards, Brigita Gernoga and Brigita Sernoga to name a few.

Cernoga is currently wanted for felony assault and assault in the July 2022 attack, but her criminal history dates back to the 1980′s according to the sheriff’s department.

One of her pervious convictions was for attempted assault on a police officer when she tried to run over an officer on a routine traffic stop.

Cernoga is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 140 pounds and was last known to be staying in the Holmes Avenue area of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Cernoga’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

