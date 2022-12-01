Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.

Four adult males and one juvenile from the Philadelphia area were wanted by U.S. Homeland Security for a string of break-ins of United Parcel Service facilities on the East Coast. Authorities believe they are responsible for stealing more than $ 3.5 million across the East Coast.

On Sunday morning, the UPS facility in Austinburg Township in Ashtabula County was broken into.

An alarm was activated at UPS and when Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Ohio State Patrol Troopers arrived they found a broken window on an overhead bay door. They also spotted the suspicious vehicle speeding away from the area.

The Austinburg UPS was also broken into two weeks ago, as well as the Highland Heights UPS facility.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, surveillance video from inside UPS showed, “People were observed on video taking Apple products from the Austinburg UPS store.”

During a search of the suspect’s car Willoughby Hills Police located a knife, two new I-phones, a new Mac Book Pro, an I-Watch that was being worn by one of the suspects, as well as stolen checks from a Virginia business, marijuana, winter face masks, a stolen AR-15 lower receiver and the shipping label to someone in Orwell, Ohio and Ozark headlamps.

The four adults suspects are identified as: Dhaki Henson, 18, of Folcroft, PA; Kahlil Greenwood, 18, of Sharon Hill, PA; Daniel Raphael Gordon, 20, Sharon Hill, PA; and Marcel Gray Da Mordecai, 19, Philadelphia, PA. The four adults are booked into the Lake County Jail, the juvenile suspect is being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

The youngest suspect was arrested as he was already wearing an ankle bracelet that he wrapped in foil, apparently trying to evade detection.

More charges are possible if the group is charged with break-ins in other states.

