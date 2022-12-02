2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory tonight and Saturday for 50 mph gusts; rain moves in tonight

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for all brown-shaded counties on the map below, including Cuyahoga County.

This will be in effect from 10:00 PM Friday until 1:00 PM Saturday.

Wind gusts may reach 50 mph during the Advisory window.

Please secure anything light or loose in your yard.

Keep your devices charged in case you lose power.

Winds will relax a bit late tomorrow afternoon.

Hit-or-miss, passing rain showers will move through our area tonight.

Periods of rain will continue through late tomorrow morning; the afternoon will be dry.

Temperatures will plummet through the day tomorrow.

We’ll wake up in the 50s, but temperatures will be in the 30s during the afternoon.

Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s by early tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will be the most quiet day of the weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 40 degrees.

