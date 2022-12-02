2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Six puppies are waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights, and police said they need help finding who did it.

Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the department on Nov. 27 to report that a large group of puppies were dropped off in the area of East 131st Street and South Parkway Drive.

The caller identified the car as a black Chevy Blazer, but no license plate was given, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found six small terrier/pit bull mix puppies who are about six-months-old in the area, according to GHPD.

GHPD said all six puppies were “extremely frightened and some appeared injured.”

Officers were able to safely contain all six puppies within an hour and take them to the city kennel, according to GHPD.

The Animal Warden was notified and responded, GHPD said.

Call GHPD at 216-475-1234 if you have any information on the Blazer or its owner.

GHPD said that on a positive note, ALL six puppies are up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at 9500 Sweet Valley Dr. in Valley View.

[ CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ADOPTION SITE ]

These are the pups just waiting to become your “furever” friend:

Martha - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Martha)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Martha)(Garfield Heights Police)

Dolley - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dolley)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dolley)(Garfield Heights Police)

Abigail - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Abigail)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Abigail)(Garfield Heights Police)

Uno - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Uno)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Uno)(Garfield Heights Police)

Dos - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dos)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dos)(Garfield Heights Police)

Tres - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Tres)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Tres)(Garfield Heights Police)

