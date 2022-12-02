2 Strong 4 Bullies
Biden Administration announces plan to end HIV/AIDS pandemic

UAB Center for AIDS Research
UAB Center for AIDS Research(UAB)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden announced a new plan to end the HIV and AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030.

Biden’s five-year plan, according to CNN, would be a collaboration in fighting HIV/AIDS and addressing equity issues and the stigma around it.

The Biden administration is looking to continue the advancements in treatments that have led to less AIDS deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kenyon Farrow with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland believes that this initiative will see some of the largest improvements in the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. According to Farrow, many people are scared to even see if they have HIV due to the limitations some states like Ohio place on people who test positive.

