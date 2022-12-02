2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns star Myles Garrett: ‘Excitement building’ for Deshaun Watson debut

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is as curious as Browns fans to see Deshaun Watson in the QB’s first Browns regular season game Sunday.

“There’s a little bit of excitement building,” Garrett said Friday.

Watson faces his former team, the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Start your Sunday with Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Lamar Sperling
Lamar Sperling of Hoban named Ohio’s Mr. Football
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Deshaun Watson speaks ahead of first game back with Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson speaks ahead of first game back with Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson speaks ahead of first game back with Cleveland Browns