Browns star Myles Garrett: ‘Excitement building’ for Deshaun Watson debut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is as curious as Browns fans to see Deshaun Watson in the QB’s first Browns regular season game Sunday.

“There’s a little bit of excitement building,” Garrett said Friday.

Watson faces his former team, the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Start your Sunday with Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.