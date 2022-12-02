2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

wingstop robber
wingstop robber(Cleveland Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25.

Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave.

wingstop suspect car
wingstop suspect car(Cleveland Police Department)

The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say.

Hand tattoo
Hand tattoo(Cleveland Police Department)

Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo on his left hand.

The suspect wore camo pants, tan sneakers, and a black and blue jacket.

If you have any information contact the First District Detective at 216-623-2517.

