Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25.

Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave.

wingstop suspect car (Cleveland Police Department)

The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say.

Hand tattoo (Cleveland Police Department)

Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo on his left hand.

The suspect wore camo pants, tan sneakers, and a black and blue jacket.

If you have any information contact the First District Detective at 216-623-2517.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.