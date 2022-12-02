Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday.

Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m.

He was captured on video robbing the store as well as threatening employees with a knife, according to police.

Officers said the suspect frequents the area, typically wearing the same clothes. He is said to be about 30-35 years old, and about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2529 or call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

