Fatal crash closes I-90 East near Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police reported a fatal crash early Friday morning, closing a portion of I-90 East.

The road is closed beyond West 44th Street due to the crash, with all traffic diverted off the highway at that point. Traffic cannot get on at West 25th Street.

Police told 19 News in terms of having the freeway re-opened, it would be no less than 45 minutes.

It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

