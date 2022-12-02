2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fatal crash closes I-90 East near Cleveland

Fatal crash closes portion of I-90 East
Fatal crash closes portion of I-90 East(Source: ODOT)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police reported a fatal crash early Friday morning, closing a portion of I-90 East.

The road is closed beyond West 44th Street due to the crash, with all traffic diverted off the highway at that point. Traffic cannot get on at West 25th Street.

Police told 19 News in terms of having the freeway re-opened, it would be no less than 45 minutes.

It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights halt after car drives onto runway